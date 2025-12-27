Saini pays homage to Sahibzadas at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib

Chandigarh: Commemorating the unparalleled sacrifice of the Sahibzadas, Haryana Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini visited Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, a site deeply etched in the most poignant and inspiring pages of history. This sacred land witnessed the supreme sacrifice of the younger Sahibzadas of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji—Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji—who laid down their lives at a tender age to uphold their faith, truth, and self-respect. Veer Bal Diwas serves as a solemn occasion to remember their courage and inspire future generations.

At the historical site where the Sahibzadas were bricked alive for refusing to bow to tyranny, the Chief Minister bowed in respect and paid homage to their moral fortitude and unwavering faith.

CM also visited Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Motiram Mehra to offer prayers. The Sahibzadas had been imprisoned in the Thanda Burj by the Nawab of Sirhind, where Baba Motiram Mehra, guided by his humanity, served milk to them despite strict restrictions and the threat of death.

CM makes unscheduled stop at Intal Kalan Village

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Saini made an unscheduled stop in Intal kalan village, Jind district, while en route to Rakhigarhi, engaging directly with the villagers.

During his visit, the Chief Minister discussed local issues, particularly farming, and inquired about the well-being of the elderly. He interacted closely with the residents, appreciating the simplicity of rural life and the strong spirit of community, which he described as the true strength of Haryana.

Rakhigarhi Global Recognition

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Saini said that the Central Government has allocated Rs. 500 crore in the Union Budget to develop Rakhigarhi, a witness to India’s ancient and glorious civilization, into a prestigious global landmark. Recognizing the historical, cultural and tourism significance of Rakhigarhi, the state government is also taking continuous and concrete steps to secure its prominent place on both the national and international tourism map.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at the second state-level Rakhigarhi Mahotsav held in Rakhigarhi, the sacred land of India’s ancient civilization.

He said that according to the Archaeological Survey of India, Haryana is home to approximately 100 sites of historical and archaeological significance. Prominent among these are Farmana in Rohtak, Mitathal in Bhiwani, Balu in Kaithal, and Banawali in Fatehabad. Special projects are being undertaken for the conservation and development of all these sites, including Rakhigarhi. Efforts are also underway to include Rakhigarhi in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Heritage and Tourism Minister Dr. Arvind Sharma, said that a historic event was organized in Rakhigarhi, with artists from across the state participating. He highlighted that the Rakhigarhi civilization, which is approximately 7,000 years old, demonstrated the path to modern urban planning to the world.

Haryana progressing: Ranbir Gangwa

Haryana Public Works Minister Sh Ranbir Gangwa expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Saini, stating that the long-standing demand to grant district status to Hansi has finally been fulfilled. He said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana is steadily advancing on the path of progress. He further highlighted that Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi’s vision is to make India a developed nation by 2047, and he expressed confidence that this goal would be achieved even before the target date. He added that the pace of development in both the state and the country continues to accelerate.

Lado Lakshmi Scheme

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Saini said that the state government has successfully fulfilled 54 of the 217 sankalps made to the public during the elections. Among these is the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, a landmark initiative aimed at empowering women, which has emerged as a significant step in strengthening the economic status of women in the state. Saini urged women to take full advantage of the Lado Lakshmi Yojana and encouraged those who have not yet registered to do so promptly. He informed that upon completion of the registration and verification process, eligible women will receive financial assistance of Rs. 2,100 directly in their bank accounts.