Naidu calls NTR champion of food security in India

Ongole TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday paid glowing tributes to party founder N.T. Rama Rao on the occasion of the latter's 99th birth anniversary.



He described party founder NTR a champion of food security in the whole country as his Rs.2 per kg rice scheme was replicated by several other States.

The party earlier adopted a political resolution in which it asked the party cadres and people to be ready to face elections whenever they are held.

The party leadership decided to not give tickets to those who lost in three consecutive elections and make reservation of 40 of seats to youth.

The two-day Mahanadu which ended here gave a call to bring Naidu back to CM's chair by dislodging YSR Congress Party from power.

The TDP chief recalled how NTR rose to great heights with confidence and determination though he was born in a small and humble family. NTR would always live in the hearts of the people and he was the pride and guiding light for Telugus all over the world.

Earlier, he came in a motorcycle rally from Mahanadu venue and garlanded statue of NTR at Addanki bus stand centre in Ongole town. From today, the next one year would witness programmes by the TDP to celebrate NTR's birth centenary.

Addressing a meeting after garlanding the statue, Naidu said NTR had put Telugu people above everything. "He founded the party to restore Telugu self-respect 40 years ago. Today again Telugu pride has suffered due to dictatorship by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy," he said.

Naidu called upon the people to fight with the inspiration of NTR. The people should realise they were free citizens but not slaves to the "oppressive YSRCP rulers." TDP chief alleged that the government tried to create all sorts of hurdles for TDP's Mahanadu held on the occasion of NTR's birth anniversary. He sarcastically said that the government did not give buses to the TDP cadres but still lakhs of people arrived and took part in Mahanadu.