Applying for a Dubai Visa Learn About the Essential Information for Indian Tourists

Dubai is one of the world's largest cities and is rich in culture and architecture. Filled with numerous marketplaces and tourist spots, the city is no less than a treat to witness. So, if you plan to visit Dubai for a holiday, you have just made the perfect travel plan.

However, before you proceed with planning your itineraries, you need to ensure you have everything right to have your visa approved. Read this blog until the end to find out what to consider before opting for a Dubai visa as an Indian tourist.

What Should You Know Before Applying for a Dubai Visa from India?

Getting a Dubai visa approved requires applicants to fulfil a few crucial parameters and abide by them throughout the trip. The following points will increase your chances of getting the visa approved hassle-free.

1. Types of Dubai Visa to Apply For

The type of Dubai visa you require depends on why you are visiting. There are many types of visas available to choose from. With a maximum stay of 90 days, the most popular visa for leisure travellers is the Dubai Tourist visa. For brief business travels, such as meetings or conferences, or for visiting family or friends, the Visit Visa is appropriate.

If you are going to Dubai for business, you will need a Business visa and if you are coming for employment, you will need an Employment visa. A Residence Visa is the best option for anyone intending to live and work in Dubai for an extended period.

2. Visa Eligibility Criteria and Documents

To apply for a visa to Dubai, first you have to fulfil some eligibility criteria and provide certain documents. To begin with, you must have a current Indian passport that will remain valid for at least six months after you want to leave Dubai. In addition, passport-sized photos and an online visa application form must be filled out.

Depending on the type of visa you require, you may have to show documentation of your hotel reservations or an invitation letter from a host to prove that you will be staying in Dubai. Along with documentation of a return or onward ticket, financial proof demonstrating your ability to pay for your costs during your stay is usually needed.

3. Processing Time and Fee of Visa

Depending on the type of visa and the time you are visiting, different processing times and costs apply for visas to Dubai. Visas for tourists are often processed in a few days, but other types of visas, such as those for business or employment, could take longer.

For the most recent information on prices, it is advisable to visit the official Dubai visa website. Visa rates vary based on the category of visa and your country of origin.

What are the Documents Required for Travelling to Dubai?

To ensure a smooth visa application for Dubai, you need to have the following list of documents:

• A valid Indian passport with a minimum validity of six months from the intended day of travelling to Dubai.

• A duly filled visa application signed by the applicant.

• Copies of your confirmed flight tickets.

• Recent passport-size photographs as per the guidelines of size and background requirements.

• Proof of your accommodations.

• Proof of financial support for your trip to Dubai, including bank statements, salary slips, etc.

• In case the trip is a sponsored one, a cover letter is required mentioning the same along with details of your sponsor.

• Proof of good health, including medical reports and a letter from a healthcare centre confirming you meet the health requirements for travelling to Dubai.

Visa and Entry Information for Travelling to Dubai

Learn about the different types of visas available for Dubai along with their validities from the table given below:

























How to Select the Appropriate Travel Insurance For Dubai from India?

Go through the following tips to learn how you can choose a suitable travel insurance online plan for your next Dubai trip:

• Determine the duration of your visit and the scheduled activities. Make sure the risks are covered by your policy if you engage in adventure sports.

• Assess the maximum coverage you get for your medical expenses.

• Verify the coverage for situations when you might need to postpone or cancel your vacation due to unanticipated events.

• Check the claim settlement ratio and the client's reviews of the companies. Also, go for the one that comes with an easy interface and claiming process like ACKO that can help you avoid complications later.

Final Word

To conclude, an international gateway to Dubai with your loved ones can be the best vacation of your life when you have everything properly arranged for the trip. Thus, learn about the visa and travel requirements beforehand to sort them out on time. Also, plan the trip activities, purchase the right travel insurance for Dubai and get ready to have an amazing time.