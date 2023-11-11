19th Asian Games medalists in sailing felicitated

Hyderabad: The EME Sailing Association (EMESA) and Laser Class Association of India (LCAI) felicitated the 19th Asian Games medalists in sailing and their coaches and officials at an impressive ceremony at MCEME auditorium here.

An official release said Vishnu Saravanan, Neha Thakur and Hav. Eabad Ali, their coaches honorary Lt P Madhu and Honorary Capt. Narendra Singh Rajput and Technical Official Hav Chandra Shekar Dalai were felicitated by Lt-Gen J S Sidana, Commandant, MCEME, Commodore EMESA and president of LCAI.

Vishnu Saravanan, a distinguished ILCA sailor and Olympian had secured a bronze medal in ILCA 7 class category. Neha Thakur, a skilled sailor won a silver medal in the ILCA 4 (girls) class category, while Ali, a windsurfing sailor, won a bronze in the RS:X class category.

Lt Gen Sidana also felicitated Madhu and Narendra Singh Rajput, the coaches, who were instrumental in nurturing and guiding the talented sailors. Hav Chandra Shekar Dalai was felicitated for his crucial role in ensuring the integrity and fairness of the Asian Games.

Lt Gen Sidana congratulated Saravanan, Thakur and Eabad Ali on their achievements and also assured them of all help and support from EMESA & LCAI in realising the dream of winning Olympic medals. He said LCAI has charted a plan in sync with the Yachting Association of India and other stakeholders. He acknowledged the contribution of all other State and club associations in furthering the aim of popularising sailing.