Archery WC: Priyansh bags silver in men's individual compound event

Shanghai: Priyansh lost to former World Champion Nico Wiener 147-150 in his debut World Cup final and bagged a silver medal in the men’s individual compound event at the Archery World Cup.

Priyansh defeated Nick Kappers 147-146 in the semi-final. Indian compound archers finished their campaign with four gold and one silver.

Indian Recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Ramesh Jadhav, will compete for the title against the formidable South Korean squad in the final on Sunday.