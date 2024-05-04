Live
Just In
Costa Rica, Uruguay to meet in pre-Copa America friendly
Highlights
Costa Rica and Uruguay will step up their preparations for this year's Copa America with a friendly later this month, the Costa Rican football federation said on Saturday.
San Jose: Costa Rica and Uruguay will step up their preparations for this year's Copa America with a friendly later this month, the Costa Rican football federation said on Saturday.
The game will be played at the national stadium in the Costa Rican capital San Jose on May 31.
The last seven matches between Costa Rica and Uruguay have produced two wins for each team and three draws.
Costa Rica will begin its quest for Copa America glory against Brazil on June 24 before also meeting Paraguay and Colombia in the group stage.
Uruguay is due to open its campaign against Panama on June 23 and will also face Bolivia and the United States in the tournament's first stage.
