Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: India vs UAE, India vs Pakistan, How to Watch Live

Suryakumar Yadav

Highlights

Asia Cup 2025 kicks off soon with Team India facing UAE on September 10.

The Asia Cup 2025 is starting soon! Team India will play their first match on September 10 against the UAE in Dubai. The first game of the tournament is Afghanistan vs Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.

Big Match Alert:

India vs Pakistan will play on September 14 and maybe again on September 21 if both teams reach the next round.

How to Watch:

TV: All matches will be on Sony Ten Sports.

Online: Watch live on the Sony LIV app or website.

Match Times:

Most games start at 8:00 PM IST.

UAE vs Oman match starts at 5:30 PM IST.


