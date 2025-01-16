Bradman would have faced difficulty against Bumrah

Sydney: Former Australian player Adam Gilchrist said Jasprit Bumrah would have “ripped” Don Bradman who has the highest average (99.94) in Test cricket of all time.

His consistency and performance in tight situations have made him an asset to India.

He was unplayable all through the five Tests in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series Down Under where he picked 32 wickets across five Tests at an average 13.06. His strike-rate was an astounding 28.3.

The former Australia wicket-keeper discussed Bumrah during an appearance on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, where he chatted with former England captain Michael Vaughan.

The duo ‘rated’ Indian players’ performance in Australia but about Bumrah, Gilchrist said: ‘I’m not rating him. No number befitting of what he is in the world of sport. Infinity and beyond, seriously.

“10/10. Well, he is as good as Gilly called him. The greatest sportsman of all time,” Vaughan said.Meanwhile, Bumrah was named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December 2024 after his sensational performance during the recent tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.