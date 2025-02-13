Celebrity Cricket League 2025: Telugu Stars, Kiccha Sudeep, and Big Matches at Uppal Stadium

As part of the Celebrity Cricket League 2025, four matches will be held on February 14 and 15 at the Uppal Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium. Among these, two matches feature Telugu film stars. On the 14th, at 2:00 PM, Chennai Rhinos will face Karnataka Bulldozers, and at 6:30 PM, Telugu Warriors will play Bhojpuri Dabangs. On the 15th, at 2:00 PM, Mumbai Heroes will play against Karnataka Bulldozers, and at 6:30 PM, Telugu Warriors will face Chennai Rhinos.

Tickets are available on the BookMyShow app. In this context, the Rachakonda Commissionerate Police are making security arrangements. On Wednesday, Commissioner Sudheer Babu held a coordination meeting at the Uppal stadium with officials from GHMC, electricity, revenue departments, and CCL organizers. They discussed strengthening security arrangements, anticipating a large turnout of fans for the celebrity T20 matches. Officials emphasized the need for coordination across departments. They also instructed that cool drinks and food items be sold in accordance with regulations, and to ensure all CCTV cameras in the stadium are operational. If necessary, new cameras should be installed.

They also advised that precautions be taken while distributing passes to media representatives and others. Meanwhile, Kannada Superstar and Karnataka Bulldozers team captain Kiccha Sudeep, along with his team members, took a metro journey on Wednesday evening, ahead of the CCL matches.