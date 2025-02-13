Live
- Take strict crime control measures, SP directs cops
- Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary 2025: Inspiring Quotes by the Nightingale of India
- Srikalahasti MLA invites Union Ministers for Sivaratri fete
- South Korea: Yoon attends likely final hearing of impeachment trial
- Northwest Australia bracing for severe cyclone
- All eyes on Shivakumar’s next move amid Siddaramaiah's ambitions to lead party in Karnataka Assembly polls
- World Radio Day 2025: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Fascinating Facts
- Indian women's team banks on home support ahead of the FIH Pro League matches
- Wordle #1335 Hints and Clues for Thursday, February 13th - Find the Answer
- Working as a tool for anti-national activities: Nadda on Oppn walkout
Just In
Celebrity Cricket League 2025: Telugu Stars, Kiccha Sudeep, and Big Matches at Uppal Stadium
The Celebrity Cricket League 2025 kicks off with four exciting matches at the Uppal Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium on February 14 and 15.
As part of the Celebrity Cricket League 2025, four matches will be held on February 14 and 15 at the Uppal Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium. Among these, two matches feature Telugu film stars. On the 14th, at 2:00 PM, Chennai Rhinos will face Karnataka Bulldozers, and at 6:30 PM, Telugu Warriors will play Bhojpuri Dabangs. On the 15th, at 2:00 PM, Mumbai Heroes will play against Karnataka Bulldozers, and at 6:30 PM, Telugu Warriors will face Chennai Rhinos.
Tickets are available on the BookMyShow app. In this context, the Rachakonda Commissionerate Police are making security arrangements. On Wednesday, Commissioner Sudheer Babu held a coordination meeting at the Uppal stadium with officials from GHMC, electricity, revenue departments, and CCL organizers. They discussed strengthening security arrangements, anticipating a large turnout of fans for the celebrity T20 matches. Officials emphasized the need for coordination across departments. They also instructed that cool drinks and food items be sold in accordance with regulations, and to ensure all CCTV cameras in the stadium are operational. If necessary, new cameras should be installed.
They also advised that precautions be taken while distributing passes to media representatives and others. Meanwhile, Kannada Superstar and Karnataka Bulldozers team captain Kiccha Sudeep, along with his team members, took a metro journey on Wednesday evening, ahead of the CCL matches.