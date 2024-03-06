Chennai Super Kings captain M S Dhoni’s Latest Revelation

MS Dhoni announcement on social media

The captain of the Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni, has stunned cricket fans everywhere with a rare social media appearance on Monday, hinting at a new role for the franchise in the Indian Premier League in 2024. Dhoni is set to make his competitive cricket return through the league. After promising to return to the tournament after a successful season in 2023, Dhoni, who is 42 years old, is likely to play in his last season this year. The return of Dhoni as captain was inevitable, but MSD's post will undoubtedly add fuel to the fire regarding his future with CSK.

IPL 2024 update on MS Dhoni

"Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned," Dhoni wrote in a Facebook post. During Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Dhoni was last seen having a blast. Dhoni was spotted learning dandiya with his former CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo at the event, which he attended with his wife Sakshi and a multitude of Indian celebrities. Notably, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and others have already begun training at the CSK camp that has begun in Chennai. Dhoni has not yet made it there.

IPL 2024 CSK captain's new position

Dhoni has won five IPL championships, making him the tournament's joint-most successful captain. Although the exact nature of the new position is unknown, CSK supporters are likely hoping it has nothing to do with a change in leadership.

If not as a player, will 'Mentor' Dhoni make a comeback in the 2024 season? Dhoni may follow in the footsteps of his colleague Gautam Gambhir, who has embraced the role of ‘mentorship,’ after he fulfilled it with the Indian cricket team at the 2021 T20 World Cup.