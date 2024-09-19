Former Sri Lankan player and Victoria’s team coach Dulip Samaraweera banned from coaching for 20 years in Australia

Hyderabad: Former Sri Lanka Test cricketer Dulip Samaraweera has been banned for 20 years in Australia. The former Test cricketer, who was the coach of the Victoria’s women’s team, cannot take up any role with respect to cricket in Australia.

While the official reason for the ban was given as being guilty of breaching Cricket Australia’s code of conduct with ‘utterly reprehensible’ behaviour, news sources cite that the Sri Lankan was accused of a ‘coercive relationship with a player’.

The coach was found to be in serious breach of clause 2.23 of CA’s code of conduct and is guilty of bringing the game of cricket to disrepute.

Samaraweera joined the Victoria team as a batting coach in 2008 and became the interim head coach of the side in November 2023 before taking up a full-time role in the same position in May 2024. He was also an assistant coach with the Women’s Big Bash League team Melbourne Stars.

He was found guilty after an extensive investigation by Cricket Australia’s Integrity Department. After a complaint from a player, the Integrity Department swung into action and found the coach guilty.

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins opined that the player did a world of good by complaining and pursuing the case. “It is our view that the conduct was utterly reprehensible and a betrayal of everything we stand for at Cricket Victoria. The victim in this case has demonstrated incredible strength of character and courage in speaking up. She will continue to receive our ongoing support to allow her to achieve her goals on and off the field,” Cummins said, in a statement.