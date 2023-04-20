Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar lauds Jr Tendulkar

Hyderabad : Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar was a proud father on Tuesday as his son Arjun picked his maiden wicket in IPL and played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians' 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Arjun, who marked his IPL debut on Sunday in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium. It also made him and Sachin become the first father-son pair to have featured in the tournament.

However, the 23-year-old went wicketless on his debut as he ended the game with figures of 0/17 in his two overs. Even in the game against SRH, he was without a wicket in the first two overs of his spell.

Arjun's father, Sachin, who also played in the IPL for six years, came up with an appreciation tweet after MI's hat-trick of wins and said: "A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak's batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys! And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!"