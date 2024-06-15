ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan eliminated; India and USA qualify for Super Eights from Group A

Pakistan crashed out of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after the match between co-hosts USA and Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to adverse weather conditions in Florida.

The result meant India and USA have progressed to the Super Eights from Group A. By virtue of qualifying for the Super Eights, USA have also secured a place in the 2026 edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. USA also created history by becoming the first team to qualify for the second stage of the T20 World Cup in their maiden appearance.

USA finished the league stage with five points behind India and Pakistan can now reach a maximum of four points if they manage to win their last group stage match against Ireland.

Babar Azam’s team lost to USA and India in the group stages and they only managed to beat Canada putting them in a precarious situation. For Pakistan to qualify for the Super Eights, Ireland had to beat the USA and then Pakistan had to beat Ireland.

Ultimately, the weather called the shots and both USA and Ireland split points. Lauderhill in Florida had been reeling under incessant rains and flash flooding over the last one week. The match between Sri Lanka and Nepal was also called off and that result knocked Sri Lanka, the 2014 T2o World Cup champions, out of the ongoing edition.

Although there was no rain on Friday morning, a wet outfield with huge patches of water delayed the proceedings. Just when a final inspection was about to happen, the rains came back and the ICC match referee and other officials took a decision to abandon the match.

With the result, Ireland were also knocked out from the T20 World Cup with Canada being eliminated earlier.

Apart from Pakistan and Sri Lanka, New Zealand were also knocked out from the group stages after their shock defeats to Afghanistan and West Indies. England were staring at elimination but after having beat Oman in a record chase, they still have a chance of making it to the Super Eights.