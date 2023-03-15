ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs 7 spots after sensational 186 vs Australia

Virat Kohli has climbed seven spots in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen after scoring a sensational 186 in the fourth Test against Ahmedabad.



Kohli scored 364-ball 186, which ended his Test century drought, with his previous ton coming in November 2019. Kohli helped India put up 571 runs in reply to Australia's 480 as the fourth Test ended in a draw and the hosts clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

The former India captain struck 15 fours in his knock of 186, which was his 28th Test century and overall 75th century across formats for India. After his Man of the Match knock at Narendra Modi Stadium, Kohli jumped seven places to No. 13 in the latest ICC Test batsmen's rankings. Rohit Sharma, who scored 242 runs in four Tests, also went up by a spot and re-entered the top 10. The Indian captain is now ranked 10th in the ICC Test list.

That's a wrap. See you at the finals. pic.twitter.com/j8zWJ96vs7 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 13, 2023

The Indian duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin remained the top two all-rounders in the ICC Test rankings, while Akshar Patel went two places up to No. 4 in the same list.



Meanwhile, Ashwin, who was tied with England pacer James Anderson at World No. 1 in the Test bowlers' rankings, grabbed sole pole position after his seven wickets in the Ahmedabad Test that put him 10 points ahead of the Englishman. Two more Indian bowlers are in the top 10: Jasprit Bumrah at No. 7 and Jadeja at No. 9.

Even though Australia ended up losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, their opening batsman Usman Khawaja made a notable gain in the latest batsmen's rankings in Tests after scoring a fine century in the Ahmedabad Test. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell also dis the same.

Khawaja's score of 180 in the drawn fourth Test against India lifted him two spots to seventh place and to a career-best 815 rating points while Mitchell's knocks of 102 and 81 in the classic victory over Sri Lanka in Christchurch in the first Test helped him reach a career-best eighth position as he touches the 800-point mark for the first time.

South Africa's Temba Bavuma scored a match-winning 172 in the second Test against the West Indies in Johannesburg that saw him go up by 14 slots to career-best No. 15. Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews is another one to move up the batting rankings, from 19th to 17th, following his scores of 47 and 115 in the Christchurch Test.