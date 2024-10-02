India consolidate top spot in WTC table

Kanpur: India’s 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur further solidified their position at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

With the seven-wicket win, India improved their point percentage to an impressive 74.24 while Bangladesh’s defeat dropped them to seventh position with 34.38 per cent, placing them behind South Africa and New Zealand, placed fifth and sixth respectively. Australia with a point percentage of 62.50 sit in second place after eight wins in 12 games, followed by Sri Lanka (third), England (fourth) with 55.56 and 42.19 point percentage, respectively.

Despite rain severely affecting the game on Day 2 and 3, India’s intent to win never wavered. Bangladesh, after a start-and-stop first innings posted a total of 233 thanks to a century from Mominul Haque (107 not out).

With little time left to force a result, India adopted an exceptionally aggressive approach, treating the Test like a T20 match. The fourth day witnessed a historic onslaught from India’s batters, who dismantled Bangladesh’s bowling attack in a flurry of boundaries and milestones. Next up, India will face New Zealand in a home series as they continue their march in the WTC. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will have a chance to regroup as they prepare to host South Africa.