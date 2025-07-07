India Jumps to 4th in World Test Championship After Historic Edgbaston Win

India Team moved to the fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table after a dominant 336-run victory over England at Edgbaston. The win was India’s first-ever victory at the venue. The win also ended India's long winless streak that included seven losses and a draw.

Indian captain Shubman Gill played a crucial role by scoring a double century and a century in the two innings. His performance helped India set a strong total that proved too much for England.

On the bowling front, Akash Deep claimed a 10-wicket match haul to play his role in helping India win the much-needed match to stay alive in the series, while Mohammed Siraj scalped 7 wickets. In the absence of India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Indian bowlers delivered under pressure as India leveled the five-match series 1–1.

With this result, Australia remains the table topper of the WTC standings, followed by Sri Lanka (2nd) and England (3rd). India’s strong all-round performance has now pushed them into 4th place, keeping their hopes alive in the race to the WTC final.