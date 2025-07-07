Live
- Lokesh to inaugurate VR High School today
- AIKS urges Minister to establish tobacco procurement centre in Nandyal
- Bengaluru Court Imposes Gag Order On Kamal Haasan Over Controversial Kannada Language Remarks
- Maharashtra Coast On High Alert As Navy Radar Detects Unidentified Vessel Near Revdanda
- 1980 batch alumni reunion in Valmikipuram
- MLC presents awards to meritorious children of journalists
- SVIMS workers end protest following assurance on key demands
- Bengaluru Traffic Nightmare! Resident’s Viral Reddit Post Exposes City’s Infrastructure Collapse
- BC meet echoes strong call for unity, leadership
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 7, 2025 – Get Free Rewards Now!
India Jumps to 4th in World Test Championship After Historic Edgbaston Win
Team India moved to fourth place in the World Test Championship standings after a record-breaking 336-run victory over England at Edgbaston.
India Team moved to the fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table after a dominant 336-run victory over England at Edgbaston. The win was India’s first-ever victory at the venue. The win also ended India's long winless streak that included seven losses and a draw.
Indian captain Shubman Gill played a crucial role by scoring a double century and a century in the two innings. His performance helped India set a strong total that proved too much for England.
On the bowling front, Akash Deep claimed a 10-wicket match haul to play his role in helping India win the much-needed match to stay alive in the series, while Mohammed Siraj scalped 7 wickets. In the absence of India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Indian bowlers delivered under pressure as India leveled the five-match series 1–1.
With this result, Australia remains the table topper of the WTC standings, followed by Sri Lanka (2nd) and England (3rd). India’s strong all-round performance has now pushed them into 4th place, keeping their hopes alive in the race to the WTC final.