India Jumps to 4th in World Test Championship After Historic Edgbaston Win

India Jumps to 4th in World Test Championship After Historic Edgbaston Win
Team India moved to fourth place in the World Test Championship standings after a record-breaking 336-run victory over England at Edgbaston.

India Team moved to the fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table after a dominant 336-run victory over England at Edgbaston. The win was India’s first-ever victory at the venue. The win also ended India's long winless streak that included seven losses and a draw.

Indian captain Shubman Gill played a crucial role by scoring a double century and a century in the two innings. His performance helped India set a strong total that proved too much for England.

On the bowling front, Akash Deep claimed a 10-wicket match haul to play his role in helping India win the much-needed match to stay alive in the series, while Mohammed Siraj scalped 7 wickets. In the absence of India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Indian bowlers delivered under pressure as India leveled the five-match series 1–1.

With this result, Australia remains the table topper of the WTC standings, followed by Sri Lanka (2nd) and England (3rd). India’s strong all-round performance has now pushed them into 4th place, keeping their hopes alive in the race to the WTC final.

