India vs Australia, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma creates MASSIVE history with century on Day 2

Rohit Sharma on Friday created history with his century on Da ay 2 of the ongoing first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur.



Rohit has been India's standout batter in their first innings in the opening game of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On Friday, in the session post lunch, Rohit brought up his ninth Test century, his eighth at home. The next best has been a knock of 23, from nightwatchman Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Mumbai batsman, who reached the three-digit score off 177 deliveries, claimed a special milestone in his cricketing career as he became the first-ever Indian skipper with centuries across formats, a record that eluded the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Overall, Rohit became the fourth international captain to do so after Pakistan's Babar Azam, South Africa's Faf du Plessis, and Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan.

Rohit, who took over India's captaincy from Kohli in 2021, has scored six centuries across formats as captain of the Indian team. Three of those have been in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) while two in T20Is, where he remains the only Indian captain to achieve this feat.

The latest century against Australia in Nagpur, Rohit's birth city, was also his 38th hundred across formats as an opener, which remains the second-best tally after Sachin Tendulkar's 45. Six of them have come in Test cricket, which is now eighth best among Indians.

Rohit accelerated his innings on the opening day of the Nagpur Test on Thursday as he charged against Australia captain Pat Cummins and brought up a half-century. While Team India has lost half of its side, the Indian skipper is still looking strong at one end. At Tea of Day 2 (Friday), Rohit has scored 118 off 207 balls, including 15 fours and two sixes and India are 226 for 5 and lead by 49 runs.

The other end has India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up a five-wicket haul on Day 1, his first international outing after a break of five months due to an injury.

Australia's debutant Todd Murphy has been the best bowler so far for the tourists on Friday. The 22-year-old spinner has picked up four out of India's five wickets, with Nathan Lyon bagging the last fifth one. Murphy's wickets included KL Rahul, Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Kohli.

However, Rohit's magnificent knock has however been an evident difference between the two sides and his century has helped the hosts take a lead before Tea on Day 2.

