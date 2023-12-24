India Women scripts historic first Test win over Australia

India Women achieved a historic first-ever Test triumph against Australia Women at the Wankhede Stadium. They successfully chased 75 runs on the fourth and final day for an eight-wicket win in the one-off Test as part of the multi-form series.

After bundling out Australia for 261 in their second innings in 75 minutes in the morning, India reached the target in 18.4 overs, with Smriti Mandhana remaining unbeaten on 38 and Jemimah Rodrigues not out on 12.

This victory follows India Women's recent triumph over England by 347 runs, marking their first win against England at home. The win against Australia is another significant achievement, making it a remarkable period for Indian women's cricket.

The strong performances of players like Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh, along with the bowling efforts of Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, contributed to India's dominance in the match.

This victory underscores the growing prowess of the Indian women's cricket team and adds another memorable chapter to their Test cricket history.

Brief scores:

Australia 219 & 261 all out in 105.4 overs (Tahlia McGrath 73, Ellyse Perry 45, Alyssa Healy 32, Beth Mooney 33; Sneh Rana 4-63, Harmanpreet Kaur 2-23, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-42) lost to India 406 & 75/2 in 18.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 38 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 12 not out; Kim Garth 1-19, Ashleigh Gardner 1-18) by eight wickets