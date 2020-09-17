IPL 13: Mumbai Indians launches interactive platforms for its 'paltan'

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians on Thursday launched an array of virtual fan engagement innovations to share a never-before experience for its loyal MI Paltan (fan army) for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

After launching its seasons' theme campaign earlier this week, the title defenders have now revealed a slew of digital initiatives aimed to offer wholesome experience fans have been used to while visiting the home ground Wankhede Stadium.

'MI Live' is a concept where fans are welcomed to Mumbai Indians' live studio show from their home. The Mumbai Indians-specific live show will invite fans to be a part of a pre, mid and post-match show. The 14-match day shows will be produced by Mumbai Indians and live-streamed simultaneously on MI's official YouTube channel, Facebook page, Twitter account and on a dedicated channel on Jio TV.

'Paltan Play' in association with Samsung is a second screen experience game, which allows participants to play and compete against each other on Mumbai Indians match days. Fans can analyse an ongoing MI match and predict the number of runs to be scored and wickets to taken per over.

'Virtual Wankhede' is an innovative concept by Mumbai Indians, in association with Myntra, to provide the MI Paltan with an opportunity to cheer their team alongside fellow supporters connected virtually.

'MI Buddy' is an interactive AI powered WhatsApp bot which will deliver Mumbai Indians-related information on demand for fans on their mobile devices.

"These initiatives aim to connect our fans virtually, bring them even closer to each other, win exciting prizes and bragging rights while enjoying our match day programs," said a Mumbai Indians spokesperso. "We believe these initiatives would be path breaking in the current context of IPL being played without fans in the stadiums and are sure our Paltan would feel proud of being part of our journey."

Mumbai Indians will begin their title defence against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.