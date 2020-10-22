IPL 2020: Don't think a lot of people believe in RCB, Kohli slams critics after win over KKR

Virat Kohli slammed critics after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 meeting on Wednesday.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi. Mohammed Siraj and Chris Morris led RCB to an excellent start. Siraj made two dismissals in the second over, leaving KKR at 3 for 2. Navdeep Saini removed Shubman Gill in the third over before Siraj bagged his third wicket by removing Tom Banton at 14 for 4.

The Player of the Match, Siraj, finished with superb figures of 3 for 8 and his quota of four overs included two maiden overs. The likes of Washington Sundar and Chahal shared three wickets between them and the two together gave away only 29 runs in a total of eight overs.

KKR captain Morgan top-scored with 30 from 34 balls as his side only managed 84 for 8 in 20 overs – the lowest team score in the IPL without being bowled out.

Chasing KKR's target, RCB lost two wickets before Kohli and Gurkeerat Singh Mann finished the match in 13.3 overs. With the win on Wednesday over KKR, RCB have now climbed to second place in the IPL 2020 points table.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli heaped praise on his side, but also mocked RCB's critics.

"The management have brought in a proper culture. We have a plan A, we have a plan B, and people are executing it that's why it's looking good. Contrary to the public belief, I don't think a lot of people have belief in RCB. I do, guys in the changeroom do and that's all that matters. We are just here to execute our plans in place. We do have the skills.

You can have the best players in the world but if you don't have the belief then you won't have results on the field. Morris is loving the responsibility. He likes to be in a leadership role within the team. Even against Kings, he tried to york Gayle, that showed heart. He never loses belief and that's contagious. His energy is amazing. A great, great addition to our squad. (On Siraj's performance) Last year he had a tough year. A lot of people went quite hard at him. This time around he worked hard, he was really determined. He's seeing the result now and we want him to continue," added Kohli in the same interview.

Ahead of the first innings, Kohli had decided to go with Sundar to open the bowling with Morris. However, after looking at the drier pitch, Kohli felt Siraj could set in the tone and the Indian fast bowler did not disappoint.

"It was a late call to be honest (to give Siraj the new ball). Was thinking of giving Washy. When we got here, we saw the surface, it looked drier. At the toss, I said that it was a good toss to lose. We would have batted first but the pitch just seemed to look much better under lights. We had the option of the plan to start with Washi and bring Morris in the second over, then we thought let's give Siraj the new ball with Morris. Let him set the tone and then let Siraj try and swing the ball. I obviously have thought about the things we can do on the field," said Kohli.

RCB next travel to Dubai and after a three-day break, they will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. With three wins in 10 matches, three-time champions CSK are at the bottom of the IPL 2020 table.