IPL 2020: 'It's not always supposed to go your way' - Dhoni after CSK drop to bottom of table

MS Dhoni said cricket matches are "not always supposed to go your way" after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slipped to the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table on Monday. That happened following their seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After RR restricted CSK to 125 for 5 in 20 overs, Steven Smith led the chase and sealed the game with 2.3 overs to spare. It was RR's fourth win in 10 matches after which, Smith's side climbed to No. 5 in the points table of IPL 2020.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhoni said cricket was about following the process and the result was a by-product of it.

"There was a bit for the fast bowlers and the reason I brought Jadeja was to see how much it was stopping and it didn't as much as the first innings. So, I went with the fast bowlers. I don't think the spinners got as much bite. It's not always supposed to go your way. We have to see if the process was wrong. Result is a by-product of the process, but the fact still remains that if you're focused on the process then the undue pressure of result doesn't enter the dressing room," MS Dhoni said in the interview.

The CSK skipper also hinted that some of the benched players could be given chance in their remaining league matches in order to check the depth of the squad. The 39-year-old Dhoni, who has led CSK to three IPL titles, also admitted that his side "wasn't" there this season.

"We're trying to address that. You don't want to do too much chop and change because after 3-4-5 games you won't be sure of anything. Insecurity is something you don't want to prevail in the dressing room. It's fair enough [the criticism for not playing youngsters], this season we weren't there. Also, there were few chances for youngsters. Maybe we didn't see the kind of spark that they could've given us to say okay you know push the experienced guys and make space for them.

But what this result has done is to give those youngsters whatever is left in our league stages. They will get a chance and have no real pressure on them so they can go out and express themselves. And give us the option of looking at the other options in the batting lineup or where they'd like to bat," added Dhoni.

Dhoni's CSK will next head to Sharjah to take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday.