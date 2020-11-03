IPL 2020: SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma surpasses Zaheer Khan in a powerplay record

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) went past Zaheer Khan in the powerplay overs record for bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his side's crucial clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday.

Sandeep made two breakthroughs inside the first six overs in the first innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and clinched the record for most wickets in the powerplay overs in the IPL. He now has 53 powerplay wickets in 89 IPL innings, one more than Zaheer, who had bagged 52 wickets in 99 innings. Next in the list of most IPL powerplay wickets are SRH fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 48 wickets in 120 innings, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Umesh Yadav with 45 wickets in 104 innings, and MI's Dhawal Kulkarni with 44 wickets in 84 innings.

On Tuesday, Sandeep dismissed MI openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock in the second and fifth over respectively. Rohit, who was returning from an injury, scored a seven-ball four, while de Kock managed 13-ball 25. In a must-win game, SRH restricted MI – who have already qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2020, at 149 for 8 in 20 overs. Initially, SRH attack comprising of Sandeep, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Jason Holder derailed MI's batting line-up. Apart from T Natarajan, the rest of the SRH bowlers not only made breakthroughs but also were economical.

MI skipper Rohit, who missed his side's last few games in the ongoing tournament in the UAE, has also been left out of India's 18-man squad for their upcoming Australia tour. "Throughout the tournament, there has been a lot of talk about the toss, and we need to take toss out of contention and play good cricket. Looks like I'm fit and fine. We are resting some key bowlers - Bumrah and Boult will rest, Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni will replace them. I am coming in place of Jayant Yadav," Rohit said at the toss.

If SRH lose to MI in their ongoing fixture in Sharjah, the 2016 champions will be knocked out and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will secure the fourth spot in the playoffs.