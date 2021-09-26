IPL 2021: Williamson, Rahul hail Player of the Match Holder after SRH lose to PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jason Holder was named the Player of the Match despite their loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday.



Holder produced a terrific all-round performance to keep SRH alive in the game till the final ball but failed to help his side win the match that would be only their second victory in the ongoing season.

The West Indian all-rounder picked up three wickets in the first innings and helped SRH restrict PBKS at 125 for 7 in 20 overs. During SRH's chase, Holder top-scored as he remained unbeaten on 47 off 29 balls.

"It took a brilliant individual performance in both halves from Jason Holder, especially with the bat to keep the match competitive," SRH captain Kane Williamson said at the post-match presentation.









While Williamson said that the Sharjah surface was a tricky one on Saturday, he also admitted that his side needs to play smart cricket with different surfaces.

"The bowling unit, fielding unit did a fantastic job. Certainly, the surface was a tough one. Required partnerships and we were certainly backing ourselves to get close. It's (SRH) a proud franchise, frustrating season. We do need to look for areas to improve. We try to learn from the first half of the game.

Punjab tried to come out attacking like it usually happens in T20s. But playing shots was challenging. For us, it was about looking to build platforms. It was quite a challenge to pounce on them without losing wickets. The games come thick and fast. We need to come to the next game with fresh eyes and freedom. We will try and put in the best. Smart cricket needs to be played with different surfaces," the New Zealander further added.

Meanwhile, PBKS skipper KL Rahul also hailed Holder's effort. "He (Holder) played exceedingly well. First with the ball, taking those two wickets in an over and then he batted really well, on a track where it was difficult to play the big shots," said Rahul after Punjab's five-run win on Saturday.

Holder, who struck five sixes en route 47 off 29, said that the loss was tough but SRH would want to build some momentum for next season.

"Tough loss. At the halfway mark, needing 126, you obviously back yourselves to chase it. We probably left a little too much to get at the end although I did back myself to get those. At the stage where I came in, I just had to go for it and it worked. Maybe that's why it worked. Batters probably weren't too committal earlier on. Five more games left, need to build some momentum for next season. Fans have been really passionate; we need to keep going for them," said Holder.

SRH have managed just one victory in nine games this season. With five matches left for SRH in the group stage, the Orange Army will look to end the IPL 2021 on a winning note. They next take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday (Sept. 27) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.