IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to field against Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.
Kolkata: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.
The match is quite important for Kolkata Knight Riders as KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer returns from an injury. It also pits two of the two costliest buys in the IPL Auction for the 2024 edition as SRH captain Pat Cummins takes on his Australia teammate Mitchell Starc.
Cummins said as T20 is pretty quick, he'll have to think on his feet when it comes to leading the side in this format. He said besides him, the other three overseas players in SRH playing XI are Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen.
Shreyas Iyer said he has recovered from his injury and his back feels fantastic. KKR have picked Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Starc as their overseas players.
In 25 games played between them so far, KKR have won 16 while SRH won the remaining nine.
Playing Xis:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.