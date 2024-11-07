IPL player auction: James Anderson hopes IPL would help him in his coaching career

Hyderabad: Former England fast bowler James Anderson feels he has more to give as a player and said that was the rationale behind listing himself for the upcoming Indian Premier League’s mega player auction.

The 42-year-old fast bowler last played a T20 match in 2014 – for his English county team Lancashire – and played his last T20 international for England way back in 2009.

Anderson listed himself at a base price of INR 1.25 crore.

Although he retired as one of the greats to have graced the game, in the Test match format, his numbers in T20 cricket are far from glory. Anderson has taken 704 Test match wickets, from 188 Test matches, and is third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket in the history of the game, behind Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and Australia’s Shane Warne.

The 42-year-old hoped the IPL would grow his knowledge of the game and help him in the future, especially in his coaching career. “There is still definitely something in me that thinks like I can still play. I have never done the IPL; I have never experienced it and I think for a number of reasons I feel like I have more to give as a player. I have done a little bit of coaching since I finished in the summer. I have been around the England team doing a bit of mentoring or whatever you like to call it. I just think opening my eyes to something like that and experiencing it, sort of might help me grow my knowledge of the game and help further down the line,” the former England fast bowler told BBC Radio 4 Today podcast.

The IPL mega player auction will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25, 2024.