Live
- Dehradun Heist: Robbers strike at jewellery store, decamp with valuables worth Rs 15 crore
- UK to add India to safe states list; no asylum rights for Indian illegal migrants
- Parrikar usurped power by hoodwinking people over mining scam in 2012: Congress
- Paavana Starrer 'Rudri' releases directly OTT on Nov 9
- SC asks all HCs to register suo motu cases to monitor cases against MPs/MLAs (Lead)
- Railways Minister flags off Legends League Cricket with aim of promoting sports across India
- Nagaland Assembly passes Municipal Bill with 33% reservation for women
- ICICI Bank gets RBI nod for making ICICI Securities its wholly-owned subsidiary
- Displaced pack Gaza hospitals, others flee as Israelis and Hamas clash
- 37th National Games: Kalarippayattu, the ancient art form finds fresh impetus with debut in Goa
Just In
Men’s ODI WC: Theekshana-Madushanka record highest tenth wicket stand for Sri Lanka
Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka recorded a 43-run partnership -- the highest 10th-wicket stand for Sri Lanka in World Cup history in a crucial match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Bengaluru: Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka recorded a 43-run partnership -- the highest 10th-wicket stand for Sri Lanka in World Cup history in a crucial match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Theekshana stayed unbeaten on 38 -- his joint-highest score in international cricket, whereas Madushanka also scored his highest International score before getting out to Rachin Ravindra on 19.
The pair faced 87 deliveries, the most balls faced by a 10th-wicket pair for Sri Lanka in ODIs.
After losing nine wickets for 128, Maheesh Theekshana showed some resistance along with Dilshan Madushanka for the final wicket. Both put 43 between them before Madushanka edged one to fall on 19.
Theekshana remained unbeaten on 38 off 91 balls, the second most balls faced by the No. 9 batter after JP Yadav's 92 deliveries as Sri Lanka got knocked over on 171.