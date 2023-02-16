Prithvi Shaw Selfie Controversy: Woman accuses Indian cricketer of physical assault – Reports

In a shocking update on the selfie controversy involving Prithvi Shaw in Mumbai, a woman has reportedly accused the Indian cricketer and his friends of physically assaulting her.



Sana, alias Sapna Gill, was oShaw was recently involved in a selfie controversyne of the eight people booked by the Oshiwara Police in Mumbai for attacking the car of Prithvi Shaw's friend Ashish Surendra Yadav outside a five-star hotel.

The woman has alleged that Shaw was carrying a stick in hand when he and his friends assaulted the woman.

Sapna Gill's lawyer, Ali Kashif Khan said the police were not allowing her to go for medical tests and was at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, according to news reports.

"Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi. A stick was seen in Prithvi's hand. Prithvi's friends assaulted the group first. Sapna is currently at Oshiwara police station. The police are not allowing her to go for medical," Ali Kashif said.

The arrest of the eight people happened after Shaw filed a police complaint for damages to his car. The star cricketer got involved in a brawl after Sapna Gill and her friend Shobit Thakur approached Shaw for selfies when the Indian cricketer was having dinner with his friends.



While Shaw agreed to selfies initially, he refused to pose for more photos when the accused returned with more requests. Shaw straight away told Sapna Gill and her friend that he had come to dine with his friends and did not want to be disturbed. It is understood that Shaw's friend had to call the hotel's manager for help when Sapna Gill and her friends kept insisting on more photos.

The hotel manager intervened and asked the accused to leave the premises, which angered them. When Shaw and his friend came out of the hotel, they saw the accused standing with baseball bats. The front and rear windows of Shaw's friend's car were smashed by the accused, according to the police complaint.

Shaw's friend Ashish also said in his complaint that the group of people followed his car and blocked them near a petrol pump. The complaint further stated that the group of people threatened to file false cases against Shaw and his friends if they did not pay them INR 50,000.

Shaw, who has been on a break from competitive cricket after India's home series against New Zealand, recently was recalled to the national side for the T20I series against the BlackCaps. However, the explosive batsman did not get a single game.

Shaw has been in amazing form in the domestic circuit, scoring 595 runs, including a hundred, in six matches in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. Shaw broke Sunil Gavaskar's record for the highest total by a Mumbai batter in Ranji Trophy (340) when he hit 379 against Assam in January.

The Mumbai skipper, who scored a hundred on his Test debut back in 2018, has not played in the longest format for India since December 2020. He last played white-ball cricket for India in July 2021 when he toured Sri Lanka with a side led by Shikhar Dhawan.