Trending :
Home  > Sports > Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Delhi settles for draw vs Punjab, bags 3 points

Ranji Trophy: Delhi settles for draw vs Punjab, bags 3 points
Highlights

Delhi settled for a draw against Punjab in a round 4 tie of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali as no play was...

New Delhi : Delhi settled for a draw against Punjab in a round 4 tie of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali as no play was possible on the fourth and final day of the contest on Monday due to rain.

Despite the draw, Delhi managed to clinch three points based on their first innings lead while their opponents were handed one.

In Kolkata, Bengal wrapped up Gujarat for a paltry 194 before the hosts ended with 239/5 when stumps were drawn on the final day.

As rain also played spoilsport here for most part of the contest, Bengal pocketed three while Gujarat settled for one point.

After losing their last three matches, Hyderabad however, notched up their first win of the season after defeating Kerala by six wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Chasing a 155-run target, the hosts rode a top-order contribution by Tanmay Agarwal (32), Akshath Reddy (32) and Jamalpur Mallikarjun (38) to cross the line in 46 overs.

Similarly, Andhra hunted down a 152-run target with ease as skipper Hanuma Vihari (52 not out) and Srikar Bharat (50) slammed respective half-centuries to steer their side home against Rajasthan in Jaipur.

It was Rajasthan's third consecutive loss from as many games.

Meanwhile in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had to settle for a draw as no play was possible on the final day due to rain.

However, the latter clinched three points after their first innings lead.

Similarly, the contest between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu drew no result as bad light forced an early closure of the final day's play.

Coming to the Elite Group C affairs, Tripura and Odisha had to settle for a draw as no play was possible on the first two days of the contest due to rain.

Jammu and Kashmir registered their third win to remain unbeaten so far in the season as they defeated hosts Jharkhand by an innings and 27 runs at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Chasing a 263-run target, Chhattisgarh resumed the final day at 33/3 before being bowled out for 173 runs in Raipur as an all-round bowling effort saw Haryana registering a comfortable 89-run victory.

Meanwhile, the contest between Nagaland and Chandigarh and Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh also saw no result as rain spoiled both the contests for most parts of the game.

After the end of round 4 of the season, Punjab lead the Elite Group A and B points table with 18 points, Odisha tops the Elite Group C charts with 22 points while Puducherry, who have four wins from as many games, are at the top of the Plate Group table with 27 points in their kitty.

The next round will begin from January 11.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top