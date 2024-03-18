RCB Women Make History, Claim First WPL Trophy

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) women's team has secured a remarkable victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. In a thrilling final match held on Sunday, March 18, RCB emerged triumphant over the Delhi Capitals, clinching the coveted WPL Trophy. This momentous win marks RCB's first-ever T20 title in both the WPL and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The celebration didn't stop on the field. The RCB men's team joined in the jubilation, expressing their congratulations to the women's team. Virat Kohli, captain of the men's RCB team, conveyed his admiration through a video call, hailing the women as 'Superwomen' in an Instagram story.



Former RCB player and cricket legend Chris Gayle also shared his excitement on social media, congratulating RCB-W on their outstanding season and their title victory. This victory sparked a wave of enthusiasm among cricket enthusiasts on various social media platforms, with many expressing their joy and pride in RCB's historic achievement.



In the final match showdown, chasing a target of 114 runs set by Delhi Capitals, RCB displayed commendable teamwork. Sophie Devine's explosive 32 runs off 27 balls set a solid foundation, followed by a crucial partnership between skipper Smriti Mandhana (31 runs off 39 balls) and Ellyse Perry (35* runs off 37 balls). Despite facing a tough challenge from Delhi's bowlers in the middle overs, Richa Ghosh (17* runs off 14 balls) and Perry sealed the victory for RCB with three balls to spare.



Reflecting on their journey to victory, RCB's off-spinner Shreyanka Patil expressed gratitude for the team's camaraderie and support from fans. Skipper Smriti Mandhana highlighted the lessons learned from previous seasons and thanked the team management and fans for their unwavering support.

