Tim Paine hopes Steve Smith does not rush comeback ahead of The Ashes   

Australia's Test captain Tim Paine wants Steve Smith not to rush his comeback even if it means missing the T20 World Cup, which is due to take place later this year.

Paine is hoping for Smith to regain full fitness for The Ashes as the competition is Down Under this time. Australia retained the Urn in England last time around, courtesy of Smith's heroics that saw him score 774 runs at an average of 110.57, including twin centuries at Edgbaston, Birmingham, and a double century at Old Trafford, Manchester.



Ahead of Australia's tour of West Indies, Smith was not included in the touring squad due to an elbow injury.



"What's important for me is that he's fit to go, whether that's at the T20 World Cup or the Ashes. Obviously from a selfish point of view, I would love him to be 100 percent fit and if that means he misses that tournament (World Cup) then so be it. But Steve is a professional, he'll know where his body is at and if he doesn't feel like he's right then he'll make the right call.



It's important now that he takes the time to get it right, not just for the Ashes but to prolong his career for another four or five or six years," Paine told reporters on Monday in a Cricket Australia video conference to announce the sale of tickets for the international season.



Australia will go into the Ashes at the back of just one Test, which will be against Afghanistan after tours of Bangladesh and South Africa were suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.



"We know the conditions here, we know what to expect in Australia," he said.



The tickets for the five-Test Ashes went on sale on Monday (July 5) and it is understood that the Tests at Gabba, Brisbane and The Perth Stadium have been getting the most attention.



The Ashes will begin on December 8 at The Gabba, followed by Tests at Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), and the final one in Perth.



All the stadiums will see a full crowd return to the venues, except MCG, which will have an 85% capacity.



In the same press conference, Paine went on to add that he hopes the Barmy Army will be allowed to travel to Australia to support their team. "I hope they do open up (the borders) because they bring a brilliant atmosphere. The Barmy Army are a crucial part of the history of the Ashes and something the players love, whether they're ripping into you or barracking for the English. It adds to the Test match, to the theatre, so fingers crossed those guys can get in," added Paine.

