World Test Championship: Dominant Australia beat India by 209 runs, claim the Mace for first time

London: Two years after Australia missed out on reaching the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, due to being penalised two points for a slow over-rate, the Pat Cummins-led side won the marquee event with a comprehensive 209-run win over India in the 2023 finale at The Oval on Sunday.

With the resounding victory giving them their ninth ICC title, also their first-ever WTC crown, Australia has become the first team in men's international cricket to win all major trophies. Their victory was set up on Day One of the five-day match by a 285-run partnership between 'Player of the Match' Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) after Australia were sent in to bat first by India.

India commenced the fifth day's play from 164/3 in 40 overs, with hopes brimming of conjuring the highest-ever successful chase in fourth innings of a Test match. That hope increased when Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane looked purposeful in their fourth-wicket partnership of 86 during an improbable chase of 444.

But once Scott Boland took out Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the space of three balls of the 47th over, it was effectively the knockout punch that Australia was waiting for. Despite some resistance from Rahane and K.S. Bharat, India were all out for 234 in 63.3 overs in the extended first session, losing their last seven wickets for 70 runs.