'Cricket’s been a really fantastic escape': Gardner after 'challenging' marriage breakdown period

New Delhi: Australia vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has opened up on the cheating allegations that rocked her personal life, calling the marriage breakdown period "challenging" and saying that "cricket's been a fantastic escape" for the all-rounder.

Garner's estranged wife, Monica Wright, had alleged the Aussie star had an affair with teammate Georgia Voll in July this year. Gardner is now in a relationship with Voll.

The Aussie vice-captain spoke on the issue for the first time ahead of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League, which gets underway on Thursday with Gardner's Sydney Sixers in action on Friday against Brisbane Heat.

"Cricket’s been a really fantastic escape … it’s been a bit of a shining light," Gardner, the Sydney Sixers captain, said as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald at the franchise's season launch on Monday. "It’s obviously been challenging. Yes, it’s my private life, but I guess these things become more of a public matter," she added.

The revelation from Wright came after Australia won the T20 World Cup earlier this year and before Gardner was to lead the Trent Rockets in the Women's Hundred the following month, where she captained the side to the title.

She called these wins great and thanked the people who helped her during this time. "Being able to win the World Cup and have success in the Hundred campaign as well (was great). I’ve had some fantastic people around me to be there when I’ve needed them. I think cricket’s been great for that because I know the people around me support me.

"They know the type of person I am. I’m always trying to be the best teammate I can be in whatever team I represent. Being able to captain a couple of sides throughout that period as well certainly draws me back to focusing on other people as well.

"Obviously, there’s stuff going on in my life, but I think being able to show up for my teammates and for the clubs I represent is the most important thing I can do. Hopefully, my performances showcase that," she added.

The 29-year-old stated that she had been able to compartmentalise the controversy surrounding her personal life, but some moments had a toll on her. "There were certainly days that it was tough," she said. "That’s my job at the end of the day. Life still happens (and it is about) being able to put my full focus into whatever I guess was needed from me, and that’s obviously cricket.

"It was about being able to focus on having really good relationships with my teammates as well, because they’re ultimately going to be there to see the good days, to see the bad (ones).

"I’ve made some fantastic friends throughout my career and certainly being able to rely on them at times (was helpful). "When you’ve got a platform, you have a platform. Cricket has been one of those things that has brought me back to why I’m here," she added.

The all-rounder opened up on the learnings she took from the period and what responsibilities a renowned Australian player has to fulfil. "Being a role model, people look up to you and whether that’s your reputation and things like that. There are so many things to take out of what’s happened," Gardner said.

"I don’t really need to go into detail of the specific learnings, but I think just being able to rely on people has been a massive thing because I feel like sometimes you don’t realise the support you need until you really need it."

She also thanked the Sixers for backing her and paid tribute to Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes. "Obviously this club means a lot to me. To have the backing from the people at the top (means a lot). I’ve known Rach for a really long time. I got to play with her and then obviously got to see her transition into the GM of the club I love," she said.



