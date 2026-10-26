17 athletes to represent India across 11 sports at 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal

New Delhi: As many as 17 athletes will represent India across 11 sports at the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced the Indian contingent and wishes all the athletes, coaches and support staff representing India in Senegal the very best for the Games.

Taking place from October 31 to November 13, Dakar 2026 will be a landmark occasion for the Olympic Movement: it will be the first Olympic event held on the African continent.

The Youth Olympic Games are designed for athletes aged up to 17 at the time of the event, combining high-level competition with opportunities for learning and cultural exchange. Around 2,700 young athletes from 207 delegations are expected to compete in 25 sports.

Among the athletes preparing for Dakar is Sarthak Arya, one of India’s promising young table tennis players, who is already looking ahead to the next milestones in his career.

"The Youth Olympics will be a stepping-stone in my journey. I dream of representing India at the Commonwealth Games in Amdavad in 2030 and then at the Olympic Games in Brisbane in 2032. Looking further ahead, if India gets the opportunity to host the Olympic Games in 2036, competing at home and hopefully winning an Olympic medal for my country would be truly special," said Sarthak.

The Games will also give the IOA an opportunity to connect with National Olympic Committees from across the world and exchange ideas on identifying talent,supporting athlete development and building pathways from youth sport to theelite level.

IOA said these conversations can help inform India’s own sporting ambitions as the country looks towards Amdavad 2030 and Brisbane 2032 while continuing to build stronger, more sustainable pathways for the next generation of athletes.

"Dakar 2026 is an important milestone for our young athletes. They represent the future of Indian sport, and among them may be the champions who will represent India at Brisbane 2032 and beyond. I wish the entire contingent every success and am confident they will make the country proud. I also extend my best wishes to the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee and the Senegalese Olympic Committee. Hosting the first Olympic event on the African continent is a historic moment for the Olympic Movement, and we look forward to sharing this landmark occasion with Senegal and the wider Olympic community," IOA president P. T. Usha said.

During the Games, IOA President P. T. Usha is also expected to sign memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on sports cooperation and exchange with National Olympic Committees of several African countries, including Namibia and Mauritius, among others.

"The agreements will provide a framework for closer cooperation between the Olympic organisations, with scope to promote athlete and coach exchanges, share technical expertise and training practices, and explore other areas of mutual interest. Experience gained through these partnerships may also help the IOA explore similar arrangements with other National Olympic Committees interested in strengthening sporting ties with India, explore other areas of mutual interest," IOA said.



