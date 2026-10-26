- SC refuses to entertain plea of Delhi riots accused to attend law classes in Ghaziabad
- AICC chief Kharge's remarks against PM Modi reflect Congress' declining political culture: Karnataka BJP
- PM Gati Shakti model paves way for people-centric infrastructure
- Google Messages tests AI scam detection to flag risky texts and links.
- Dhanush’s Fan Club Rebranding Fuels Tamil Nadu Political Buzz, TVK Dismisses Challenge
- Instagram Arrives on Apple TV With Reels, Videos and Live Shows
- No merger with NCP(SP) ahead: Ruling NCP reaffirms alliance autonomy
- Assam’s conviction rate jumps to 30.88 pc from 6.1 pc in five years: CM Sarma
Congress a gathering of ‘mad people’, led by Kharge and Rahul: Nishikant Dubey
In Short
Dubey’s remarks came after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lost his cool during an address at an event in Bihar’s Patna on Sunday. Responding to an audience member's remark that Prime Minister Modi would not go anywhere, Kharge said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.”
New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the party had deteriorated and was using abusive and degrading language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother, and asserted that today Congress is a gathering of mad people, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
Dubey’s remarks came after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lost his cool during an address at an event in Bihar’s Patna on Sunday. Responding to an audience member's remark that Prime Minister Modi would not go anywhere, Kharge said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.”
Speaking to reporters, Dubey criticised the Congress leadership. He recalled how political leaders had defended former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi against disrespectful remarks made by foreign leaders following the 1971 Bangladesh War.
“In 1971–72, after the Bangladesh War, Henry Kissinger and Richard Nixon used highly objectionable language about Indira Gandhi. In this very Parliament, in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, leaders from Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Lal Krishna Advani defended her, saying that she was the Prime Minister of the country and that we would not tolerate such disrespectful and degrading remarks,” he said.
Dubey added that leaders had even expressed their willingness to sever relations with the United States rather than tolerate disrespect towards the country’s Prime Minister.
“We never went abroad and said anything against our own country. But the kind of abusive, filthy and degrading language being used against the Honourable Prime Minister, who represents our country, and about his mother—what has his mother done wrong? His father has passed away, and his mother has passed away. Who can make such remarks? Only someone who is insane or mad,” he said.
The BJP MP further alleged that the Congress had not recovered from the shock of losing around 100 elections and believed it would have to remain in the Opposition for another 10–20 years.
“That is why I said yesterday, and I am saying it again today, that the Congress of today is a gathering of mad people, led by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi,” Dubey said.
He also reacted to the acquittal of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in a defamation case, questioning the nature of the allegations involved.
“What case are we talking about? It is a case about abusive language, isn’t it? He had abused the Honourable Home Minister. That is what the case is about, right? At that time, he was the national president of his party,” Dubey said.
He questioned whether using abusive language against the leader of another political party could be considered democratic behaviour.
“In a democracy, people express their views. They put forward their views strongly, back their claims, and provide solid evidence. Do they resort to abusive language? Only those who have no strength left resort to abuse,” he said.
Dubey added that those who believed they could not win elections through their own strength or public support resorted to intimidation and hooliganism.
“This is nothing but thuggery,” he said.
Is Actor Dhanush Eyeing a Political Debut? Will His Next Act Be Cinema, Welfare or Politics?
Cyclone Arnab To intensify To Very Severe Storm, Red Alert For Andhra Pradesh And Odisha
Delhi CM Gupta launches trial run of Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari; service to begin before Chhath Puja
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi’s North Block After Short Circuit, Six Fire Engines Rushed to Spot
Owaisi’s ‘Abdul’ Pitch Irks Akhilesh Yadav. Puts SP on the Defensive
Rahul Gandhi’s convoy vehicles collide on Purvanchal Expressway in UP; several injured