Football: Samir Murmu joins Jamshedpur FC on a two-year deal

Jamshedpur: Jamshedpur FC have signed young talented local striker Samir Murmu on a two-year deal. The 22-year-old sensation from Bhagabandh village near Ghatsila has already made a name for himself in the football circuit, impressing with his goal-scoring prowess. His stellar performance in the 2023-24 Santosh Trophy saw him net 10 goals in just 13 appearances, earning him the coveted Player of the Tournament award and his first call-up for the India U-23 squad.

Born to Karthik and Joba Murmu, Samir's love for football was ignited by his elder brother Prakash Murmu, who inspired him to take up the sport. Samir began his football journey at the Football Feeder Centre, supported by the Tata Steel Foundation, where he honed his skills under the guidance of coach Kanu Murmu. His talent and dedication quickly earned him a spot at the Army Boys Hostel, Danapur Bihar Regiment, where he represented both Bihar and the Army in numerous tournaments.

Being the first player from the Kolhan region outside of Jamshedpur, Samir Murmu expressed his delight in joining Jamshedpur FC. He said, "I'm immensely proud to represent my hometown and the Kolhan region in the ISL. This is the biggest opportunity of my life, and I'm determined to give it my all to secure my place in the team. I'm committed to working tirelessly in training to prove myself to the coach and the people of Jamshedpur. I'd also like to request the entire Jamshedpur fan base to continue supporting us - we're eager to make you proud!"

Samir's impressive performances led to his selection for the Bihar U19 team that won the Junior National BC Roy Trophy in 2016. He also finished as a runner-up in the U17 Subroto Cup 2017, representing Army Boys. Following a year of training with the Indian Army, where he attained the rank of Sepoy, Samir went on to play for Army Red and participated in the prestigious Durand Cup from 2022 to 2024.

Head coach Khalid Jamil shared his enthusiasm about signing the local lad. He said, "Samir is an exciting young talent from our local community, bringing a unique combination of speed and versatility to the pitch. As a local player, he embodies our vision to nurture and showcase homegrown talent. "With his ability to play across multiple positions - winger, attacking midfield, and striker - Samir offers flexibility and depth to our squad. His strong work ethic and dedication make him an excellent addition to our team," he said.

Samir Murmu will don jersey number 34 and has joined the Men of Steel in training.