Qatar World Cup: Marcus Rashford is on same level as Kylian Mbappe, says ex-Man Utd striker

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has said Marcus Rashford is on the same level as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe.

Rashford came off the bench in England's first two Group B games in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and also scored in the Three Lions' 6-2 win over Iran. England were held at a 0-0 draw by the United States Men's National Team (USMNT).

Saha, who spent five seasons at Manchester United during his playing days, said that Rashford should be starting games for England in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

"I really like Marcus Rashford, you know he can be a starter, he's such a talent and threat. In less than 20 minutes against Iran, he showed how dangerous he can be. I love Harry Kane, but Rashford is just a humongous talent and I love to see him at this level.

"Kane is the best player, but Rashford is my favourite player in the England squad because of his style and I really enjoy watching him play. When Rashford has the eye of the tiger, he's unplayable and at the same level as Kylian Mbappe," Saha said in an interview.

With three goals, Mbappe is the joint-leading scorer in the ongoing edition of the World Cup, along with Ecuador's Enner Valencia.

"There will be times where fresh legs are needed in the squad, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling are very good positionally but Rashford has more ability and physicality, he can score headers too. Rashford is more complete, but it does not mean he fits well in every game plan," added Saha in the same interview.

"Everyone's ready and raring to go." ☑️



Hear from @MarcusRashford ahead of tomorrow's @FIFAWorldCup game against Wales… pic.twitter.com/j6iktLbvvN — England (@England) November 28, 2022

Phil Foden's mentality is excellent, says Gareth Southgate



Meanwhile, England head coach Gareth Southgate has assured that Manchester City forward Phil Fode still has a "big part" to play in his side's World Cup campaign despite his limited role in the first two group games.

Foden came on after 71 minutes in the 6-2 win over Iran, while he remained an unused substitute in the draw against USMNT.

"We love Phil, he's a super player. He's going to play a big part in this tournament for us," said Southgate ahead of England's clash with Wales.

Foden, who has netted seven goals in 14 Premier League games for Manchester City this season, has so far bagged 19 England caps since making his debut in 2020.

In the match against USMNT, Southgate chose to bring on Jack Grealish and Rashford ahead of Foden.

While Southgate acknowledged it was impossible to keep everyone happy, he praised Foden's attitude. "Phil's mentality to training and the way he's approaching everything is excellent," added Southgate.

England are scheduled to take on Wales on Tuesday in the World Cup 2022. With four points from two games, Southgate's side is at the top of Group B.