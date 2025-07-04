Gill’s 269 leads India to 587, England at 77/3

Birmingham: Shubman Gill’s graceful maiden double hundred (269) guided India to a massive 587 in their first innings before pacers struck to reduce England to 77/3 at the end of the second day of the second Test here on Thursday.

England trail India by 510 runs with Joe Root (18) and Harry Brook (30) manning the crease at close.

For India, Akash Deep took two wickets. En route to his 269 off 387 balls, Gill became the first Indian and Asian captain to score a double hundred in a Test match in England.

The skipper also posted the highest individual score by an Indian batter on English soil, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar’s 221 scored at the Oval in 1979.

Earlier, a record breaking doubled hundred from captain Shubman Gill put India in firm control of the second Test.

The pitch remains flat and it would be a challenge for an inexperienced Indian bowling attack to take 20 wickets.

The friendly batting conditions, however, doesn’t take the sheen away from Gill’s epic double.

For someone who had expressed his desire to be the best batter of the series, he is well on course to meet his target after becoming the first Asian captain to score a double hundred in England.

Beyond the numbers, what makes Gill’s feat remarkable is that the high profile series is his first as Test captain.

He has also made the number four his own following the retirement of Virat Kohli.

Having hardly put a foot wrong with the bat, Gill also ensured that India did not cede the advantage to England from a strong position like they had done in Leeds in the series opener.

With England short ball ploy not working and Shoaib Bashir being taken to the cleaners by Gill, England brought part timers Harry Brook and Joe Root in a desperate attempt.

The skipper collected five boundaries off Brook while Sundar held his ground at the other hand.

Brief scores:

India: 587 all out in 151 overs (Shubman Gill 269, Ravindra Jadeja 89, Yashasvi Jaiswal 87; Shoaib Bashir 3/167) vs England: 77/3 in 20 overs. (Akash Deep 2/36).