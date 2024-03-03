Golf: Seven Indians in the fray at the USKG Malaysian Championships

Seven Indians will feature in the U.S Kids Golf Malaysian Championship 2024, which will be one of the numerous events on the Asian circuit of the U.S Kids Series. A total of 106 junior golfers from 16 countries, including 37 players from Malaysia, will be competing in the three-day tournament.

The seven Indians in the fray are Ruslaan Alam Khan and Divjot Gupta in Boys 8 and Under; Jot Sarup Gupta in Boys 10 and Under; and three boys Arshvant Srivastava, Ved Sai Machiraju and Sohang Har Kantor in Boys 13-14. The lone Indian girl golfer in the fray will be Kriti Parekh of Conoor in Girls 13-14.

The event, with more than a hundred entries across age groups of five to 18, will be a three-day event which grants World Amateur Golf Ranking points. That apart the young golfers will be playing for Priority Status. Players can qualify for the U.S Kids Golf Major Championships by earning different levels of status at regional, international and World or World Teen championships.

The majors include the US Kids World Teen Championship (13 to 18 years old) in July and the U.S Kids Golf World Championship (5 to 12 years old) in August at Pinehurst in North Carolina, the United States. They can also earn spots in the European Championships.

The Malaysian Championships 2024 is the first in a series of events across Asia, which comes under US Kids Asia which has its headquarters in India.

The other National Championships on the anvil are the Thailand Championships, Singapore Championships and the Indian Championships, which is confirmed for December 2024.

Further championships in some other Asian countries are also planned. The golfers, who don’t make it to the majors, can get into US Kids International Championships in other countries, which could get them places in the next World Championships.