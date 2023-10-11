Live
- Bullet train will improve Gujarat-Mumbai partnership on social level: CM Patel
- BJP will lock power firms if Karnataka govt fails to give 7 hours of supply to farmers: Bommai
- Rathinam Krishna turns emotional as ‘Rules Ranjann’ getting positive response from audience
- Fight Master Venkat opens up about Balakrishna’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’
- ‘Hey Bujji Bangaram’ from ‘Aadikeshava’ is a soothing melody
- Record Revenue for Karnataka Exhibition Authority from Dussehra Exhibition
- Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Submits List of MLAs for corporation board chairman and vice-chairman appointments
- Kangana Ranaut: ‘Tejas’ explores the emotional journey of a soldier at the borders
- National Emergency Nurses Day
- Shardiya Navratri 2023 Fun and Festive Navratri Art & Craft Activities for Kids
'Hiccup free' outing against Afghanistan
New Delhi: Navigating their way through some extreme pressure moments in their tournament opener, India will be eyeing a perfect game against a sprightly Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup here on Wednesday.
As pointed out by skipper Rohit Sharma, India's biggest challenge over the course of the league stage will be to quickly adapt to the conditions in nine different venues. After a slow and spinning track at Chepauk, a belter of a surface is expected at the Feroz Shah Kotla, where more than 700 runs were plundered in a high-scoring affair between South Africa and Sri Lanka last week. Ishan Kishan will get another opportunity at the top of the order alongside Rohit.
