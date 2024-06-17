Hockey: Jarmanpreet Singh eyes Olympics debut in Paris, ready to give '100% for the team'

New Delhi: Indian men's hockey team defender Jarmanpreet Singh is eyeing to play his debut Olympics in Paris after missing out on the historic bronze medal campaign in Tokyo, Japan.

Jarmanpreet has been a constant feature under chief coach Craig Fulton, starting every match of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the Test matches against South Africa and Australia, and all FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 matches, except the game against Germany on June 8, where he took to the pitch in the second half.

"The chemistry in the team is exceptional. We have regular player meetings off the pitch where we discuss previous games and ways we can help each other on the pitch," Jarmanpreet said in a Hockey India release. "The whole team is pulling in the same direction, and I feel we are in good rhythm. Like all the other players, I always try to give my best on the pitch and hope to make the squad for the Olympics. It would be a matter of great pride for me and my family if I play in my first Olympic Games at the Paris 2024 Olympics—a dream come true. If I do get selected, my aim would still be to give my hundred percent for the team, as the team always comes first."

He debuted in the 2018 Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy in Breda, where India finished second. Since then, he has played 106 matches and amassed several accolades, including winning the gold in the 2018 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, and clinching the silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Jarmanpreet also won the gold medal with the Indian Men’s Hockey Team in the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023.

The 27-year-old has just returned from a splendid outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 in Antwerp and London, where he had the honour of playing his 100th international match when India took on Belgium on 24th May. He was also named Player of the Match when India trumped Germany 3-0 on 1st June, thanks to his constant threat on the right flank and a sublime assist that helped Gurjant Singh score, in addition to his tireless defensive duties.

Reflecting on his recent performances, the defender said, “The FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 matches in Antwerp and London turned out to be a good experience. We had the opportunity to test ourselves against different teams that employ various structures. These matches helped us pinpoint areas for improvement in our game while also reaffirming our strengths. Winning the Player of the Match against Germany was a pleasant feeling. It is imperative to perform well in the build-up to a major tournament as it helps build confidence, and I’m glad to receive recognition for my performances. But as a player, improvement never stops, and the aim is to improve further in the upcoming camp to be close to my best version for the Paris 2024 Olympics.”