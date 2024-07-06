Live
Hyderabad Sailing Week: Ritika Dangi steals the show on Day 3
The Hyderabad Sailing Week serves as a YAI Ranking event and features competitions across multiple classes, including ILCA 7, ILCA 6, ILCA 4 Boys and Girls, and the 470 Class.
Day 3 Results (7th RACE, 8th RACE, 9th RACE)
(Category, Name, Club)
ILCA 6 (O): Bikram Mohapatra (EMESA), Bikram Mohapatra (EMESA), Ritika Dangi (INWTC (M))
ILCA 6 (W): Ritika Dangi (INWTC(M)), RitikaDangi (INWTC(M)), RitikaDangi (INWTC (M))
ILCA 7: Mohit Saini (AYN), Neki Ram (INWTC (M)), Mohit Saini (AYN)
ILCA4 (Girl): Somya Singh Patel (NSS), Shagun Jha (NSS), Shagun Jha (NSS)
ILCA 4 (BOYS): Akshat Kumar Dohare (NSS), Eklavya Batham (NSS), Ankit Singh Sisodiya (NSS)
470 (Mixed): Sudhanshu Shekhar &Uma Chouhan (INWTC(M)), Shraddha Verma & RK Sharma (INWTC(M)), Shraddha Verma & RK Sharma (INWTC(M)