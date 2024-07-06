Hyderabad Sailing Week: Ritika Dangi steals the show on Day 3

Hyderabad: Ritika Dangi showcased splendid performance as she emerged winner in all the three races (7th, 8th and 9th) under ILCA 6 (W) category on Day 3 of the 38th Hyderabad

Sailing Week in Hussain sagar on Friday. Mohit Saini, who clinched all the three races the previous day, won two out the three races in ILCA 7.

The Hyderabad Sailing Week serves as a YAI Ranking event and features competitions across multiple classes, including ILCA 7, ILCA 6, ILCA 4 Boys and Girls, and the 470 Class.

Day 3 Results (7th RACE, 8th RACE, 9th RACE)

(Category, Name, Club)

ILCA 6 (O): Bikram Mohapatra (EMESA), Bikram Mohapatra (EMESA), Ritika Dangi (INWTC (M))

ILCA 6 (W): Ritika Dangi (INWTC(M)), RitikaDangi (INWTC(M)), RitikaDangi (INWTC (M))

ILCA 7: Mohit Saini (AYN), Neki Ram (INWTC (M)), Mohit Saini (AYN)

ILCA4 (Girl): Somya Singh Patel (NSS), Shagun Jha (NSS), Shagun Jha (NSS)

ILCA 4 (BOYS): Akshat Kumar Dohare (NSS), Eklavya Batham (NSS), Ankit Singh Sisodiya (NSS)

470 (Mixed): Sudhanshu Shekhar &Uma Chouhan (INWTC(M)), Shraddha Verma & RK Sharma (INWTC(M)), Shraddha Verma & RK Sharma (INWTC(M)