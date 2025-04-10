Inclusion of mixed team event at LA28 enhances Olympic table tennis: ITTF

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has said the introduction of the mixed team event for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games "significantly enhances the Olympic table tennis program."

The decision was made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the men's and women's doubles events are set to replace the men's and women's team events. The number of table tennis events at LA28 will be increased to six - men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, mixed doubles, and mixed team.

"This historic development significantly enhances the Olympic table tennis program," read a statement from the ITTF.

The mixed team event was first launched at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup held in Chengdu, China, in December 2023. For the ITTF, this innovative format brings men's and women's players together in combined teams, highlighting the sport's strong commitment to gender equality, integration, and teamwork.

"Its Olympic debut at LA28 promises to captivate fans worldwide, delivering an inclusive, dynamic, and strategically rich competition reflective of the sport's global appeal," the ITTF noted.

It also marks the return of the men's and women's doubles events to the Olympic table tennis program for the first time since Beijing 2008, where they were replaced by team events, reports Xinhua.

Table tennis first appeared in the Olympic Games at Seoul 1988 with four events: men's and women's singles, and men's and women's doubles. Until Rio 2016, Olympic table tennis events remained at four. At Tokyo 2020, mixed doubles made its Olympic debut, further advancing gender equality within the sport.

"Now, the sport will feature six events at the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles - a remarkable rise that highlights table tennis's growing stature on the Olympic stage," the ITTF remarked.

ITTF president Petra Sorling said the decision by the IOC Executive Board "builds on the incredible momentum table tennis is experiencing and is a testament to its growing universal appeal."

"After the resounding success of table tennis at Paris 2024, the introduction of the mixed team event in Los Angeles marks another historic milestone, fully aligned with our vision of a dynamic, inclusive future for our sport," she added.