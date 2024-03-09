  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

India-1 sent Luxembourg packing in final league match

India-1 sent Luxembourg packing in final league match
x
Highlights

India-2 to face USA-2 in second semis reschedule for today

Hyderabad: In the final league match of the International Arena Polo Championship 2024, India-1 thrashed Luxembourg 12-4 semifinals at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) in Aziznagar, Moinabad mandal, on Friday. The second semifinal between India-2 and USA-2 was deferred for Saturday.

Mohammed Arsalan Khan, Chaitania R Kumar and Yennepally Anand showcased a brilliant performance with each of them scoring 4 goals each.

For Luxrmbourg goals came from Alexander Ludorf and Kunwar Vishal Singh with the latter scoring 3 goals out of 4 goals.

Earlier, the Radha TMT Women's Arena Polo Cup 2024, a special women’s exhibition match, to commemorate the International Women’s Day was held on the sidelines of the International Arena Polo Championship.

In the exhibition match between Radha TMT team and Telangana Tourism Team the latter sealed a comprehensive 6-1 win over the former to lift the Radha TMT Women's Arena Polo Cup. The Radha TMT team consisted of Caroline Vissers, Elizabeth Peck and Megan Flynn while the Telangana Tourism side comprised of Monica Saxena, Perry Markell and Jaithra Kakarla.

Caroline Vissers scored 4 goals and Megan Flynn 2 for the winning side while the lone goal for the runners-up came from Monica Saxena.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X