India triumph in ODI deaf series against Australia

New Delhi: The three-day ODI deaf series played between India and Australia concluded on Wednesday, after intense actions and stellar performances by the deaf cricket squads of both teams at Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi.

The ODI deaf series hosted by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) witnessed three high-octane matches played from March 10-12. After their successful triumph in the recently concluded T20 Tri-Series between India, South Africa and Australia, the Indian squad clinched another glorious victory in the ODI Deaf Series against Australia.

Reestablishing their dominance in the game, the Indian deaf cricket team sealed the series title by defeating Australia 3-0. During the tournament, players of both teams demonstrated their exceptional talents and displayed true grit and zest in every encounter of the series. The sheer intensity and dramatic turns in the matches made the contest a compelling watch for the enthusiastic spectators gathered at the Karnail Singh Stadium.

In appreciation of the dazzling performances of players from both India and Australia, IDCA president Sumit Jain stated, “The energy of the players during the entire series was truly enthralling and I would like to congratulate them all for making the series and action-packed competition to watch.”

The Indian deaf cricket squad for the tournament, selected by the All-India Men’s Selection Committee, was led by the captaincy of Virender Singh. The Men in Blue geared up for the major tournament with extensive training under guidance of Coach, Dev Dutt and Assistant Coach, Susheel Gupta.

Congratulating the Indian and Australian deaf cricket squad, IDCA CEO Roma Balwani said, “The determination of the players and their outstanding potential to compete in international arenas made the ODI series all the more intensifying and it was truly a privilege for all of us to witness it.”

Highlights of the India vs Australia ODI tri-series for deaf:

Winner: India

Man of the Match (Finale): Kuldeep Singh (India)

Best Batsman of the Series: Umar Ashraf (India)

Best Bowler of the Series: Vivek Kumar (India)

Man of the Series: Thomas Robertson (Australia)