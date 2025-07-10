  • Menu
India vs England 3rd Test Preview at Lord’s | Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Tied 1-1

x

Highlights

Get ready for the India vs England 3rd Test at Lord’s. The series is tied 1-1 as both teams fight for the lead.

India and England are all set to play the third Test at Lord’s. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy currently tied at 1-1.

India won last Test at Lord’s by 151 runs (2021). India beat hosts in the Edgbastan for the first time ever in the history of game. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to play the third test match.

Jofra Archer is back from injury Captain Ben Stokes wants a fast bowler-friendly pitch

Lord’s Test Stats (Since 2000):

Matches: 51

Batting First Wins: 23

Bowling First Wins: 15

Draws: 13

Records at Lord’s:

Highest score: 682/6d – South Africa (2003)

Lowest score: 38 – Ireland (2019)

Highest chase: 282/3 – England (2004)

Toss Stats (Since 2000):

Teams batting first after toss: 20

Won: 10

Teams bowling first after toss: 30

Won: 11

Pitch Report:

Light grass on pitch

Helps fast bowlers

Recent match (WTC Final) – Pacers dominated

Fast bowler average: 25.77

Spinner average: 40.25

Batting Conditions (Last 10 Years):

Avg 1st innings score: 279

8 teams bowled out under 200

Only 5 successful chases

Highest successful chase: 282

