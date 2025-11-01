India wins two silver medals in team competition at Asian Schools Chess C'ships in Mongolia

A team comprising young Indian chess prodigies proved its mettle on the international stage once again, clinching the silver medal for the country in the Under-7 Rapid Team Category at the prestigious Asian Schools Chess Championship 2025 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The Indian Under-7 team, led by Laksh Satyen Jain of Mumbai, and including ACM Kavish Bhattad and Sivansh Naga Aditya Kasukurthy of Pune, delivered a commendable performance and finished with a combined tally of 12 points, ending just behind the Mongolian team, which secured the gold with 16.5 points. The event, which started on October 24 and ended on Friday.

Despite the fierce competition and challenging conditions, the young Indian trio displayed remarkable composure, tactical brilliance, and fighting spirit throughout the event, continuing India’s proud legacy of producing world-class chess champions at a young age. India has had tremendous success in age-group competitions at the Asian and global levels for the last four decades.

“This achievement is a testament to the discipline, consistency, and maturity our young players have shown at such an early age. Competing on an international stage and bringing home a silver medal is a proud moment for India and reflects the strength of our youth chess training programs,” said Durga Nagesh Guttula, Principal & Chief Coach – Chess Division, Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Mumbai.

In the Under-9 Team Category, India secured another silver medal through the team led by AFM Shreyan Thipparthi, Nova Ayer Jugal, and Hriday Garg, reaffirming India’s growing dominance in youth chess across Asia.

This year’s championship witnessed the participation of over 800 players from 16 countries, making it one of the largest and most competitive editions of the Asian Schools Chess Championship. The event was organised under the aegis of the Asian Chess Federation and the Mongolian Chess Federation, in association with the World Chess Federation (FIDE) rules.

The competition was held as a 9-round Swiss system tournament with a time control of 90 min + 30 sec/move.