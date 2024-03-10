Indian men's blind cricket team to take on Sri Lanka in five t20s in Delhi

The Indian men's blind cricket team is ready to face Sri Lanka in a five-match T20 series in the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket, an International bilateral blind men’s cricket series which begins at the Karnail Singh Stadium here on Monday.

Organised by the Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) in collaboration with the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), the series which will be played from March 11 to 15, aims not only to showcase the incredible talent of visually impaired cricketers but also to raise awareness and promote inclusivity for people with disabilities.

The bilateral cricket series for blind men begins with an inauguration ceremony graced by dignitaries including UN Resident Coordinator for India, Shombi Sharp (Chief Guest), Commodore R. Joseph, Minister Counsellor (Defence), High Commission of Sri Lanka in India, Dr. Mahantesh G, Kivadasannavar, Chairman CABI & Founder Managing Trustee Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, Shailendra Yadav, General Secretary, CABI.

"It is an honour to host the Sri Lankan Blind Cricket Team in Delhi for a five-match T20 Series. This is an opportunity for both teams to entertain all of us with their cricketing talent. This collaboration with Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) will help us to take this game to a higher level in the days to come” said Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman – Cricket Association for the Blind in India.

The team is brimming with confidence after India's recent victory in the T20 series against Pakistan, in which the Men in Blue emerged triumphant 2-1 win in Dubai. The players are also eager to replicate their success on home turf against Sri Lanka.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in five matches which will be played every day from March 11 to 15.