Live
- Maha: Pune tops with 8,382 polling stations, Sindhudurg has lowest at 918
- Samsung Unveils Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G with Segment-Leading Super AMOLED Plus Display, Powerful Processor, and Stylish Design in India
- Misleading ads by Patanjali: Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional and unqualified apology before SC
- Byju’s begins disbursing March salaries to employees after 2nd successive delay
- Massive crowd in rallies confirms victory of two BJP candidates in Tripura's LS seats: Manik Saha
- ‘Maruti Ki Pran Pratishtha’: When Narendra Modi penned a poem highlighting tribals' plights in 1983
- 2024 LS polls not only to form govt, but also to protect democracy and Constitution, says CPI-M leader
- INDIA Bloc candidate in Rajasthan questions BJP nominee over her MBBS degree
- Egypt, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam, and Thailand emerge as top destinations amongst Indian travellers
- Conceptualising inquisitive summer vacation activities
Just In
IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Vijayakanth Viyaskanth to replace injured Wanindu Hasaranga
Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Vijayakanth Viyaskanth of Sri Lanka as a replacement for the injured compatriot Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Vijayakanth, a leg-spinner from Sri Lanka, has represented his country in a solitary T20 International so far. He joins the IPL at his base price of INR 50 lakh.
Mumbai : Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Vijayakanth Viyaskanth of Sri Lanka as a replacement for the injured compatriot Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Vijayakanth, a leg-spinner from Sri Lanka, has represented his country in a solitary T20 International so far. He joins the IPL at his base price of INR 50 lakh.
The 22-year-old Vijayakanth has a bit of experience in franchise cricket having represented Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League, Chattogram Challengers in Bangladesh Premier League and MI Emirates in the ILT20 in the last couple of years.
Hasaranga was ruled out of IPL 2024 a couple of days back due to chronic heel pain in his left foot.
Hasaranga was yet to join Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had bought him at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore in the mini auction in December 2023. The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) later informed of his unavailability for IPL 2024 because of the injury. SRH had waited for a suitable replacement since the start of IPL 2024 and finally opted for Vijayakanth.