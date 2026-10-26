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Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I against NZ as precautionary measure
In Short
Ishan Kishan will miss the third T20I against New Zealand on October 27 due to an adductor strain as India lead the five-match series 2-0.
Wellington: Injured wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will be unavailable for the third T20 International against New Zealand as a precautionary measure, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel said on Monday.
The 28-year-old had suffered a right adductor strain during the series-opener last week.
"Ishan is doing well. He will be training today. For tomorrow, I think he is not available for selection, just as a precaution," Morkel said at the pre-match press conference here.
Right adductor is a group of muscles located on the inner side of the thigh.
Kishan had missed the second T20I as well, with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replacing him in the playing XI.
Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra was added to the squad as cover for Kishan.
The BCCI also issued a press release, stating that Kishan is recovering well but hasn't yet achieved match fitness.
"He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026 in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan's progress.
Kumar Kushagra will continue to be with the team for the third T20I," the BCCI said.
India lead the five-match series 2-0.
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