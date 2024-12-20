KKFI aims to include kho kho in 2030 Asian Games, 2032 Olympics

New Delhi: The Kho Kho World cup 2025, set to take place in New Delhi from January 13th to 19th, 2025. In this regard, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) on Wednesday held a press conference at the National Players Training Camp at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where it was announced that Indian actor Salman Khan would be the brand ambassador for the inaugural edition of the kho kho World Cup. In this conference, KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal, KKFI General Secretary MS Tyagi, and Indian Men’s and Women’s teams and coaches were present.

Apart from this, The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally announced its partnership with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), assuring constant support for the event.

KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal extended appreciation to Salman and stated that his participation will draw greater attention to the World Cup. “Salman Khan’s love for the sport is very inspirational, and we are convinced that he will pique the nation’s interest in the next World Cup. We have worked tirelessly to ensure that the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup is a huge success, and we can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store for them.”

Mittal highlighted the federation’s attempts to include kho kho in the 2030 Asian Games and 2032 Olympics. “We are enthusiastic about reaching this milestone. Our priority continues to strengthen the sport both domestically and globally, ensuring it fulfills the highest standards,” he added.

Mittal remarked that the Indian team’s selection process for the World Cup is still ongoing, with results in domestic and international events serving as the major consideration. Mittal emphasised the significance of developing new talent, stating that the increased popularity of kho kho due to initiatives such as Khelo India has greatly benefitted college-level players.Khelo India has offered a strong platform for youngsters to demonstrate their skill, giving kho kho much-needed impetus at the grassroots level,” Mittal stated. On the other hand in a video message, Salman, expressed his excitement for the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, recalling his history with the sport. The mega star praised the initiative to host the World Cup in the nation’s capital and said he is thrilled to see the sport spreading across the world.